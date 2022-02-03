4 Best Indian destination wedding locations

Destination weddings are gradually overtaking traditional weddings in popularity. Destination weddings are usually more enjoyable and intimate, away from the hustle and bustle, with fewer people but unlimited fun. While destination weddings may appear to be perfect and dreamy, the reality is that they require meticulous planning and months of hard work. Finding a suitable destination is a difficult task.

To make your life easier, we have compiled 4 stunning getaways for your perfect day where there are plenty of activities for your loved ones to enjoy, as well as splendour for you to soak in as you exchange your vows.

1. Goa

Goa not only has beautiful beaches, pristine sand, and delicious seafood, but it also has better venues. Goa has some of the most beautiful wedding venues. You only need to decide whether you want an intimate or large-scale wedding, a beach wedding or a theme wedding, Goa is ready to give you exactly what you want, to make your day extraordinary. Goa allows you to have the time of your life in the city by providing a plethora of fun activities for your guests, ranging from flyboarding to Scuba diving, snorkelling to sightseeing, sunbathing to beach side leisure walking.

2. Udaipur

Udaipur counts as one of the best destinations for theme weddings due to its magnificent forts and palaces. The luxurious atmosphere of these hotels makes your destination wedding in Udaipur one to remember for not only the bride and groom, but for everyone. The place has the perfect taste of traditional Rajasthani food, enough to bring water in someone’s mouth. So, if you want to plan your wedding in the style of the maharajas of ancient times, Udaipur has it all.

3. Mussoorie

Mussoorie is one of the most popular wedding destinations. If you want a wedding with beautiful scenery and good weather all year, Mussoorie makes for a perfect choice, both financially and geographically. The mesmeric views of mountains allow you to have a serene experience with sensational vistas. The town has noteworthy luxury properties to get hitched.

4. Hyderabad

Hyderabad is quickly becoming a popular destination for corporates, hotel stays, and destination weddings! Hyderabad, like Delhi, has a wealth of history, a culture of gracious hospitality, heritage cuisine, and easy connectivity, making it an excellent choice for a big, fat Indian celebration. You plan your wedding in Hyderabad and see how you and your guests will fall in love with the cuisine and the entire Nizami style venue.

Destination weddings bring many joyful and memorable moments in one's wedding journey, from genuine bonding with loved ones to a pleasant change of scenery. What do you think about yours?

