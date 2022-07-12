Our social media feeds suddenly turn into paparazzi galleries without our control due to the addition of Bollywood celebs to big, fat Indian weddings, which we gush about. Like any other year, 2022 saw a number of high-profile celebrities take the plunge and tie the knot despite the pandemic that was in full swing and the social distance rules. Here are some of the top wedding trends that these couples adopted and how you may incorporate them into your celebration since all we see are beautiful pictures of these happy couples.

Read on and get inspired by these 4 Bollywood couples who set our 2022 wedding aspirations.

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

In an intimate ceremony, Alia and Ranbir exchanged vows at their Mumbai apartment building, Vastu, where they both reside on 14th April 2022. When Alia and Ranbir moved in together during the pandemic lockdown, they got married on the balcony of their flat, which is their "favourite area," according to a note Alia Bhatt posted with the wedding images after the event. The marriage of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can arguably be considered the Bollywood nuptials of 2022.

2. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

The filmmaker-actor wed artist-singer Shibani Dandekar in a private, contemporary ceremony in Khandala. Instead of having a traditional wedding ceremony with a mix of nikah and Maharashtrian style wedding rituals, they exchanged vows in front of their loved ones in a Christian wedding ceremony. After getting married, the couple celebrated the rest of the evening with their friends and family. The music selections were offbeat and endlessly entertaining, and the décor was basic yet lovely.

3. Suraj Nambiar And Mouni Roy

On January 27, 2022, in Goa, actress Mouni Roy and her partner, a businessman from Dubai, Suraj Nambiar, exchanged vows. The actress, who has a sizable online fan base, announced her engagement in December 2021. The ceremony, which was conducted in Bengali and Malayali traditions, saw the couple exchanging vows, which quickly went viral online. A small number of close friends and family members from both sides of the family encircled newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.

4. Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and fiancée Sheetal Thakur tied a knot in a private ceremony in front of friends and family in Himachal Pradesh. The wedding of Vikrant and Sheetal was straightforward, lovely, and quite relatable. The event was held at Sheetal's Shahatali ancestral home. Everything was prepared with the couple's desire to be organic and environmentally friendly in mind, from the decor, which used largely locally grown flowers, to the "dham," a traditional feast held in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

These couples from B-town gave us some major relationship aspirations by getting married.

Also Read: 3 Delightful takeaways from Payal Rohatgi’s magical mehendi ceremony