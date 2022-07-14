4 Bollywood Haldi ceremonies that were noteworthy taking inspiration from in 2022

This magnificent element has its own ritual in Indian marriages. You guessed correctly! We're talking about the lively haldi ceremony. And we are certainly influenced by all of the rituals that take place in the extravagant shadis of Bollywood. After all, they compensate for our inspiration and imagination. There's a lot of fun and flair, and the pre-wedding rituals that are important to an Indian wedding are completely lovely, making our favourite Bollywood couples swoon.

Here, we bring you 4 Bollywood Haldi ceremonies that were noteworthy taking inspiration from in the year 2022.

1. Mouni Roy

In January, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar married in Goa. Many well-known celebrities attended her wedding reception. Mouni Roy and Suraj picked white for their Haldi ceremony, whereas every other couple chose yellow. The couple made a twinning declaration. Mouni, dressed in all-white, was beaming as she was showered with flower petals and turmeric was applied to her beau.

2. Shibani Dandekar

In February, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar married in a traditional ceremony. The couple held their Haldi ceremony in private, with only a few Bollywood celebs present. The wedding was held on a beautiful rooftop, and the couple was seen on social media offering love ideals with their PDA moments.

3. Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna's pre-wedding celebrations began with a haldi ceremony, which she shared on her social media. Karishma Tanna looked stunning in an off-white suit at the haldi ceremony, as did her beau, who was also dressed in white. She completed her appearance with floral jewellery. The Haldi event was small and intimate, with only family and close friends present.

4. Payal Rohatgi

On July 9, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh married. Payal looked radiant in a yellow lehenga and gota jewellery. The dhol beats in the backdrop added to the haldi's ambiance. Dulha Sangram was bare-bodied and dressed in a dhoti while his companions smeared haldi on him. Payal chose to host a small event at her Mumbai home to commemorate her long-awaited haldi ceremony while following all rituals.

We hope that these actresses' haldi ceremonies inspire you to create many more memories at your wedding celebration.

