4 Bridal looks of Anushka Sharma from her movies to get inspired for your wedding

If you are thinking to opt for a Bollywood inspired bridal look for your wedding, check out some of the popular bridal looks of Anushka Sharma from her movies below.

Anushka Sharma’s bridal looks from her movies have been highly popular and some of them even trended. She has shown us the subtle way of looking gorgeous in every bridal look with a stunning lehenga or Banarasi saree. If you have watched her wedding looks in movies, then you must have observed that most of the looks are complemented with nude lips.

Her lehenga with heavy embellishments and gorgeous jewellery are enhanced with her smokey eye makeup and nude lips. If you are thinking to buy a bridal lehenga for your wedding, then take ideas from below. You can also opt for any of the looks of Anushka for your wedding day. So, here are some bridal looks of Anushka Sharma from her movies to get inspired for your D-Day.

Anushka Sharma in bridal looks from her movies:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

In this movie, she dressed as a Muslim bride in a red coloured lehenga and a kurta style blouse with it. The lehenga was well complemented with a nude dupatta. The entire look was completed with gorgeous Kundan jewellery and smokey eye makeup and nude lips. You can definitely opt for this look, especially in your wedding reception.

Zero

In the first part of the movie, we saw her wearing a golden lehenga that was complemented with a red dupatta. Jewellery and makeup were quite minimal in this look. This is a perfect bridal look if you are a minimalist and want to keep everything simple.

Zero

The second part of the movie Zero showed Anushka’s bridal look in a gorgeous Banarasi saree with golden jewellery and very light makeup. Her bridal look can inspire you for your wedding. Apart from that, this saree quite resembles the bridal look of her real wedding reception at New Delhi.

Sultan

In this movie, her look represented a Haryanvi bride. She wore a Chikankari Sharara with Gota Patti work on it. The outfit was of white shade and it was perfectly matched with her makeup, especially the red lipstick. So, if you want to opt for something different, a gorgeous bridal Sharara is a great choice rather than wearing bridal saree or lehenga.

