4 Bridal looks of Sonam Kapoor to get inspired for your wedding

Are you going to be a bride this year? Then you need some suggestions to select your wedding outfits. How about Bollywood inspired bridal looks? Here are 4 bridal looks of Sonam Kapoor to get ideas for your wedding outfits.

Sonam Kapoor has always been at the top when it comes to fashion because of her quirky style. She has been bold enough to break the typical fashion mantras of the Bollywood industry. Every woman envies her outfits and dreams of having those.

Not only in films, Sonam had a different and classy style at her own wedding as well. Be it mehendi, sangeet, wedding and reception, this Bollywood actress has given us some brilliant ideas to get a stunning bridal look. So, here are some bridal looks of Sonam Kapoor to get inspired from for your wedding.

Bridal looks of Sonam Kapoor from her films and wedding ceremonies:

Sonam’s wedding look

For her wedding, the actress opted for a red traditional lehenga by Anuradha Vakil. The bridal outfit was perfectly complemented with temple jewellery, customised kaleera and makeup.

Sonam’s reception look

For her reception, she went the offbeat way. Instead of wearing a traditional saree or lehenga, she went for an edgy grey and white lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. She pulled it off with a layered necklace, minimal makeup and red lipstick.

Sonam’s look for Sangeet ceremony

For the Sangeet ceremony, she wore a beautiful white and gold lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The wedding outfit is adorned by heavy embroideries and intricate designs. The kundan jewellery matched the entire look properly.

Bridal look in Dolly Ki Doli

In this movie, she perfectly carried off a Muslim bride’s look with a pastel-coloured sharara and a light dupatta with it. Her long and dangling earrings with a simple nose pin complimented the look well.

