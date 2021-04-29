4 Creative tips to make the perfect doodle invites for your wedding

If you are someone who doesn’t like traditional invitation card with elaborate designs and motifs, then you can bring some extra creativity to the invitation. Doodle invite is currently the new trend that brides and grooms are opting for. Doodles add oodles of fun to anything. These funky sketches can tell important details of your love story and announce date, time and place via cute, quirky drawings. They stand out, engage and interest viewers with their clever storyboard structure. So, Ruchita Bansal, Founder and Director of Izhaar, shares some tips on how to design your doodle card creatively.

If you want your wedding invite to play like a beautiful short film, then video doddle is the perfect option. Make a doodle animation video and let it be a memorable affair.

Doodle Drawing

You can design and showcase cheeky classroom doodles and funky sketches to add the personal details of your love story through quirky drawings. Not only these invites are vibrant, but they also engage the viewers.

Design your wedding invite like a Doodle restaurant menu

If you have multiple wedding details that you want to fit into just one invitation card, try the efficient doodle restaurant ‘menu’ design option. This cartoon style menu card invitation can be customized for a visual feast. So go ahead and play around with doodle characters, cartoons, colours, and designs for a quirky effect.

Doodle E-invites

Since e-invites are becoming a rage these days and looking at the present situation, e-invites are much safer options than physical invitations. Design a Doodle e-invite with colourful backdrops and animated subjects that mimic the couple’s personality.

