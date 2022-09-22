4 Crucial things to consider while planning your big fat Rajasthani wedding
You can use these ideas to add a dreamy finish to your royal wedding.
Does thinking about your upcoming wedding and décor ideas consume all of your free time? Then you are fortunate because a fantasy wedding with magnificent décor at a historic venue in Rajasthan may just bring alive your nuptial dreams. A royal palace could be your wedding venue if you envision a grand celebration. A well-liked wedding venue in Udaipur or at a world heritage site nearby are both in the realm of possibility. There are plenty of budget-friendly and suitable locations in the area along with some ostentatious hilltop destinations like Amargarh Palace or a Fateh Garh. You can use these ideas to add a dreamy finish to your royal wedding.
1. Choose from winter and spring weddings
During a wedding, the weather is crucial and affects other theme-related components. Thus, selecting a date is a monumental effort that requires considerable thought. Winter weddings conjure images of cosy fires and desert sunrises, but spring weddings take place amidst blooming flowers and a clear sky. Because getting married is a significant life event, pick a theme that has been on your mind for a very long time.
2. Classic décor and music
Once the wedding site has been chosen, consideration should turn to the décor. The venue will have an impact on the remaining aspects of the wedding. Wine-colored roses, crystal dinnerware, and antique chandeliers are just a few suggestions for the lavish, regal wedding. Traditional announcements could be used to welcome the bride and bridegroom, and a live Nagada and Shehnai could perform in place of the DJ.
3. When selecting the china, consider the wedding's theme
Make sure to inform the caterer of your wedding plans, and use a grand menu to allow the food take centre stage. For instance, when serving drinks, a metallic Surai can be used in place of champagne flutes.
4. Meal portions should never be compromised
Giving the caterer the most precise guest count and avoiding using food as a cost-cutting tool will ensure that there is enough to go around. Always keep some extra food on hand as a safety net in case you get any unforeseen visitors or plus ones. Keep in mind that they will never forget this night!
