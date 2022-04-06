4 Cute ways to include your pet in your wedding

If you're a proud pet owner, you treat your animals like family. So, what better way to celebrate them than on one of the best days of your life? While some couples choose to bring their pets on their wedding day, others prefer to involve their pets in different ways. Whatever path you take, keep in mind that there are numerous ways to showcase your two- or four-legged pet on the big day.

Below you’ll find 4 inspirational creative ideas for including your pet on your D-Day.

Take photos together

As you prepare for a pre-wedding shoot, you can add a personal touch by including your pet. While most couples incorporate quirky items to make their photo more intriguing, you will have your little darling to add to the charm. You can even pose your pet next to your lehenga for an adorable still-life image.

Allow them to help you 'save the date'

The 'save the date' concept is widely used in Western society and is gaining traction in India as well. So, let your dogs tell your friends and family about your wedding. Get some photos of your pet taken, as well as a 'save the date' sign. All you have to do now is share them on your social networking sites or directly with your loved ones. If you like, you and your partner can appear in these photos as well.

Pet Mehendi design

Pet Mehendi designs are absolutely gorgeous and if you are the owner of a cute four-legged friend, you will definitely desire the design for your own Mehendi. To keep your doggo close to you on the most precious days of your life, you can simply go for a little stylish adorable dog Mehendi design. We guarantee you'll be amazed every time you glance at your hand!

Walk down the aisle

Your pet is your ultimate furry companion who has been at your side through all of life's ups and downs, so why not have them join you down the aisle as well? On the best day of your life, it will simply offer heaps of extra delight to your head. It's also something that will look cool even if you do it at a typical Indian wedding.

When exploring the following pet wedding ideas, consider your pet's personality as well as whether your venue accepts pets on the premises before getting ready to rock your wedding.

