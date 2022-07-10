4 different types of wedding rings whose designs are timeless and will make you stand out

Wedding rings hold a special place in the heart of a woman since they have been dreaming and waiting for this from a very young age. An engagement or wedding ring represents the eternal commitment and loyalty towards the spouse and the promise to be with each other, no matter what! They say “diamonds are every girl’s best friend and women just can’t get enough of diamond rings.” However, if you want to amp up the game while maintaining the standards of the engagement ring, then there’s a lot in the list that is utterly classic and can literally draw everyone’s attention. Here is a list of different types of wedding rings whose designs are timeless and will make you stand out from the herd.

Full eternity ring

A full eternity ring is a cute way to depict that enduring bond with your one and only. You can go with a simple one or if you want something fancy, you can insert gemstones or diamonds at different places to boast unrivalled sparkle and shine from all angles. Emeralds and sapphires can also be added to the ring to make it elegant yet beautiful. If you are going with this ring, try matching the colour of the diamond with the colour of the metal for a glamorous engagement ring.

A Double Halo Diamond Ring

If you are a hardcore classic diamond lover, then a double halo diamond ring style creatively highlights the stone and makes your guests go wow. This ring style is in trend lately as they sheathe the essential gem with brilliant loops of lustrous diamonds. You can also swap the design and choose one as per your liking and also have the flexibility to incorporate emeralds or sapphires in the halo to boost the appearance of the ring.

Diamond matching sets

Wedding ring sets are specifically designed for each other and we can’t think of anything more personal than wearing the same ring as your spouse. Exchanging similar rings marks the love in a much more personalised way! These rings can be customised as per your wish and you can incorporate cute heart shapes, initial letters of your name along with diamonds to ensure the appearance of the band while ensuring that these look stylish when worn together.

A large teardrop diamond

Teardrop diamonds are timeless and are a much-loved choice amongst women. Most women are now turning their way from the princess cut diamonds and are seen embracing pear-shaped stones or tear-drop gems. With one pointed end and the remaining rounds looks absolutely stunning and glamorous. The teardrop shape symbolises tears of joy that a bride sheds on her special day and that’s what makes this ring style more personal.

