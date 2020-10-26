4 Easy and less painful ways of waxing to get a smooth skin before your wedding

Traditional waxing is quite painful and may cause red and inflamed skin. So, you need some natural ingredients to pamper the skin. So, here are some easy ways to get your skin waxed before the D-Day.

Waxing is one of the most important things a bride has to do before her wedding. But full body waxing is quite painful. Also, people with sensitive skin may get a rash or red skin after waxing. Hence, it has to be less painful and easy so that your tender skin doesn’t get hurt.

Traditional hot wax is quite painful and it may hurt you a lot. So, all the would-be-brides may need some natural ways to get rid of the unwanted hair. For example, aloe vera, natural oils can remove the hair in a less painful way making your skin smooth, soft and calming.

Easy ways to get your skin waxed before the wedding:

Sugaring

You need melted sugar, lemon and hot water for this. The sugar-based formula is rolled into balls and rubbed on your skin to remove the hair gently in its natural direction making the skin soft. You have to wait for at least two or three weeks from your previous waxing to opt for this one.

Chocolate wax

The blend of this wax is applied on the skin and when it’s dried then the layer is taken off with a slight force. This doesn’t make the skin red or inflamed at all. And the natural oils in the wax help to maintain the moisture level in the skin.

Strawberry wax

Like chocolate wax, this waxing style is also easy to blend and use on the skin to remove hair. It dries easily and removes hair without making the skin red. And strawberry is packed with vitamins and antioxidants that are highly beneficial for the skin. If you cannot find any saloon or spa offering this wax, then buy it online and do it yourself at home.

Aloe vera waxing

It can be made with aloe vera or beeswax or glycerine. This is used in the traditional way to remove the hair and it does not cause any pain and irritation. Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties that increase the hydration level in the skin.

Before waxing, avoid making your skin too oily or too dry. This may make the process more painful making it hard to remove the hair properly. And always do the waxing before two or three days of your wedding. Also Read: 6 DIY makeup tutorials to get your desired bridal look for the wedding

