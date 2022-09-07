4 Easy tips to ease your first dance nerves on your wedding

It's not just you if you're becoming nervous before the first dance at your wedding. All attention will be on you and your partner after all, and if you don't enjoy becoming the main focus on the dance floor, this situation can be a little bit terrifying to imagine. Even after experiencing so much, how can you not feel anxious? But that’s okay too. Just remember that whether you choose to really break a move or not, the dance floor is filled with joy, excitement, and beautiful experiences that you'll cherish forever with your spouse.

Here we bring you four simple suggestions for how to make your first dance move more comfortable and enjoyable.