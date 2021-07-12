4 Essential DIY masks for all monsoon brides to get healthy skin and hair

During the monsoon, our skin and hair become unhealthy due to the extra humidity. So, here are 4 essential DIY masks for all monsoon brides to get flawless skin and healthy hair.

Would be brides have to take care of their skin a lot to keep it protected from any kind of problems and make it flawless. And to pamper your skin, DIY stuff are the best ones. They contain natural ingredients without any harsh chemicals that provide the skin a natural glow and the makeup also looks effortless on the skin. And during monsoon we get several skin and hair issues due to the extra humid. So, here are some DIY masks for all monsoon brides.

Oatmeal Face Mask

Take 4 tbsp oatmeal, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp honey, 2 tsp yoghurt, and half glass of hot water and mix them all together. Then apply the paste on face and let it dry for 15 minutes. Then rinse it off with cold water and get a smooth, youthful, radiant skin.

Hair mask

Take one medium sized avocado and 1 tbsp honey and blend them together in a mixer grinder. Then apply this whole paste on your hair from root to tip and leave it for 20 minutes and then rinse it with cold water and apply a mild shampoo.

Hand mask

Take 2-3 potatoes, 1 tbsp honey and milk and blend these ingredients all together to make a thick paste out of it. Then apply it on your hand and leave for 15 minutes. When it becomes dry then apply some water on it and massage with it properly on the skin. Then rinse it off to get smooth hands.

Foot mask

Mix 3 tbsp bentonite clay with 3 tbsp water and apply this paste on your feet. Once it gets completely dry, then rinse it off with hot water and get your skin of feet smooth and soft.

