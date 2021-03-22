4 Exclusive expert tips on how to make your destination wedding more special, memorable and unique

Destination wedding has always been in trend and it is a dream of everyone to get married at a picturesque location. So, Pawan Chawla, founder, P&M Movies shares some exclusive tips on how to make your destination wedding memorable and unique.

Finally, the season of weddings has arrived. But owing to the pandemic, the events that were supposed to happen on a grand scale turned into a low-key affair with small personal gatherings. But such small gatherings are also fun, isn’t it? Whether it’s a traditional Indian wedding, Christian wedding or any other kind of wedding, the most important part of any wedding is its venue. From the past few years, the trend of destination weddings had become popular among people. It is a dream for every bride and groom to get married at a picturesque location. From the beaches of Goa to the majestic mountains of Shimla, a destination wedding is always a lavish affair. So, Pawan Chawla, Founder of P&M Movies, is here to talk about how can we make our destination wedding more special, memorable and unique.

1.After the Coronavirus outbreak, big fat destination weddings have now become an intimate ceremony. So, the focus should be on how to make them memorable. Having a well-renowned singer’s performance at the cocktail or wedding ceremony is the biggest trend of the season. Such performances can light up the whole ambience and make your function even more special and unforgettable.

2.Destination bachelorette is also one of the biggest trends. Organising bachelorette is always on every bride's checklist. After all, without having enjoyed a bachelorette, a wedding seems incomplete. Because of Covid-19, people are preferring locations like Manali, Shimla, Kufri for Destination Bachelorette.

3.Another biggest trend is theme-based destination weddings. Our country has unlimited options as every state is unique in its own way and couples these days are going for theme-based destination weddings. For example, if you are planning your D-day in Goa, then you can opt for a Mediterranean, Beach or Tropical theme. From invitations to décor to the wedding cake, everything is designed as per the theme.

4.Destination weddings have turned out to be a boom for designers as themed outfits are something that is also in trend these days. The outfits of the groom and the bride’s family are all coordinated according to the theme. Such themes are enough to create magic and can enhance the feel of the wedding.

