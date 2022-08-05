4 Eye-catching jhoola decor ideas for your mehndi celebration

The mehndi ceremony is a vibrant wedding ritual. The same goes for the decor. Having beautiful mehndi décor means having stunning photos to look back on in wonder! These days, beautiful floral themed and outdoor open events with picture booths and beautifully decorated jhoolas are the standard. Without the bride getting set for those ideal photo opportunities that every mehendi bride aims for while seated on a gorgeously decorated jhoola, the feasty event would actually be incomplete.

Here we bring you 4 vibrant jhoola ideas for décor to make your mehendi ceremony amazing.

1. Marigold jhoola décor

In our cultures, marigolds and ceremonies go hand in hand. Using marigold flowers for Jhoola décor is one of the most well-liked Marigold bloom wedding décor ideas. To make your beautiful mehndi lavish, all you need is a vivid marigold-covered vintage jhoola. An all-time favourite decorating ideas amongst all is the retro-looking wooden Jhoola decorated with orange flowers and leaves and matched draperies spiralled across the stands.

2. Pastel jhoola décor

If you're a bride who wishes to swear by a dash of pastel for your bridal jhoola sitting, a pastel-colored jhoola with settings and blooms surrounding it in similarly pastel tones will serve as the perfect inspiration! You're sure to have a striking jhoola décor whether you balance soft shades with clean white, combine them with more vibrant colours, go subtle with a hint of pastel flair, or flood your space with enticing light hues!

3. Ferns with white flowers jhoola décor

Focus on the fern leaves if you're seeking for unique foliage décor accents. It is a non-expensive plant that is stylish, sophisticated, and simple to use. With its nostalgic and mesmerizing woodland sensations, your simple yet stunning jhoola decor can be made more captivating by primarily adding white flowers attached to ferns. Ferns are appropriate for all seasons, regardless of when your ceremony is.

4. Roses and leaves on an arch jhoola décor

Without a few roses, what kind of mehendi décor is it? Your arched jhoola will seem more energising with roses and leaves on it! Already sounds enchanting, don't you think? You will appear to be a queen with the arch Jhoola's exquisite and romantic appearance. Roses immediately enhance the appearance and mood of your wedding by enhancing the surroundings with their heavenly beauty and pleasant scent.

We are certain that the ideas mentioned above will serve as some excellent jhoola décor ideas if you are arranging a mehndi celebration.

