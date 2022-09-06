4 Fun Indian wedding games to spice up your big day

Huge, fat Indian weddings are not only renowned for their opulence but also for their sheer joy. The extensive food menu, extravagant wedding receptions, and even the popular nok jhok wedding games that serve as the foundation of the ceremony are just a few of the ways that couples and their families go out of their way to indulge their guests. These wedding games also serve as a way to help the couple to make them feel at ease around one another, and inject some light-heartedness amid all the rituals and customs.

Here we bring you 4 Indian wedding games to spice up your big day and add some dhamaal to it.

1. The jeeja-saali juta chupayi game

The bridesmaids can enjoy themselves to the utmost by playing the traditional game of Juta Chori. Indian communities adhere to this adorable and humorous custom. The ultimate objective of this ritual is to steal the Groom's shoes when he removes them in accordance with Indian customs and walks to the Mandap. The bride's sisters and group then make requests for cash or presents in exchange for the shoes.

2. The ultimate Shoe game for the couple

Although it originated in the west, the game is quickly becoming a favourite among the Indian newlywed couples because of the fact that it helps to strengthen their relationship. In front of their guests, the couples take a seat, placing one of their shoes and one of their partners back-to-back. The pair is then given questions and comments by the host about themselves and their relationship, and they are required to lift the shoe in the air that best fits their answer.

3. The Karaoke night

By planning a karaoke night, the sangeet and cocktail event can be made more entertaining. You'll enjoy listening to some of your guests sing their hearts out while others encourage them by sipping their drinks. The families of the bride and groom participate in a very enjoyable music evening with the song playing in the background. This might even serve as a great icebreaker for the guests.

4. Tug of war

At your wedding, organize a classic game of tug-of-war with family and friends. By having a contest between the bridal squad and groom squad, this could possibly be made even more funny and entertaining. Have a lot of outside fun pushing the weaker team over the finish line while putting your team's strength to the test against the opponents. This is a terrific game for Indian weddings because it can be played by just about everyone, including your pals, kids, and the older generation.

The aforementioned games can be used to express affection and friendliness amongst families.

