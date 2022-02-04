4 Gorgeous wedding mandap decor ideas

The mandap in Hindu weddings is the central element of the wedding decorations. It’s considered the ‘sanctum sanctorum’ of the wedding rituals. It's where the best shots are framed and captured, and with more and more daytime weddings, it's where all eyes turn. Remember that the shadi mandap decoration should complement the overall theme, your outfits, and the location of your Indian wedding.

So, here we bring you 4 best inspirations for a swoon-worthy mandap design for your wedding.

1. Floating mandap décor

Talking about the best mandaps, floating mandaps definitely tops the list. Getting a mandap surrounded by a water body or a lake around it, looks phenomenal. A lit fountain, candles surrounding it, and chandeliers can add to the beauty of the whole surrounding. The mandaps aren't actually afloat because they're strategically placed around water to give the illusion of floating, but they're a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

2. Pastel- themed mandap decor

We have a soft spot in our hearts for "all-pastel floral mandaps." Mandaps that are lavishly or sparingly decorated with a plethora of blooms in various hues are not only a sight to behold, but also rejuvenate our senses. The phenomenally pretty floral mandap decor will undoubtedly win your heart for the heavenly charisma and light they bring to your wedding decor.

3. Beachside mandap décor

We've all seen how stunning beach wedding photos can be with surreal decor and varying shades of blue in the sky. When a wedding is held on a beach, there is nothing more beautiful and eye-soothing than the tranquillity that a beach provides with its crystal blue water, breezy air, and romance oozing from every grain of beach sand.

4. Marigold mandap decor

Marigolds are a must-have for Indian weddings. People have used this flower for ages as it is affordable, beautiful and gives traditional vibes to every wedding ceremony. Be it creating a pretty aisle with lots of marigold flowers or adorning the trees with different shades of marigold flowers. Brides! You can also beautify your mandap with marigolds and take them to the next level.

It is critical that you finalise a mandap design that complements your wedding theme and vision. During the planning stages, make sure your wedding decorator has plenty of reference photos.

