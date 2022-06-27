4 Italian wedding soups that you can add in your menu to keep the guests cosy

When it comes to a wedding, especially in India, people usually spend a major chunk on deciding the big-fat menu. And why not? It is said that a delectable fare of dishes will leave a lasting imprint in the hearts of the guests while affixing big smiles on their faces. Adding Italian-inspired soup to your wedding food menu not only keeps your guests cosy and warm but also wins their hearts. The lightly flavourful soups not only add up to a comforting meal but also relax with their oozing burst of delightful taste. Switch from those classic tomato and mushroom soups and add these wholesome nourishing soups to your menu to bestow a lavishing experience to your guests.

Here is a list of 4 Italian wedding soups that you can add to your menu to keep the guests cosy and happy.

Italian wedding risotto soup

This soup can be prepared in many versions and nothing is as heart-warming as a cosy bowl of this Italian wedding risotto soup. The classic Italian version of this soup consists of marble-size meatballs, plenty of vegetables, and rice and is complemented with herbs and spices like oregano, kosher salt and garlic powder. Grated parmesan cheese can also be added as a topping for the creamy and silky texture.

Garden minestrone

Chock-full with the goodness of multiple vegetables like Zucchini, carrots, spring onion, baby spinach and many more, this soup can also be prepared in varied ways and you can choose a single version for your wedding. Macaroni and boiled pasta can also be incorporated into the soup to make it more filling and delicious.

Ravioli and Vegetable soup

Ravioli soup sounds fancy from the name itself! The soup is the perfect blend of fresh frozen ravioli and is peppered with light spices like pepper, basil, garlic, ginger and tomato paste which is extremely light on the stomach, filling and super delicious. The crunchy taste of mixed vegetables in this soup adds up to its taste, aroma and flavour.

Chicken and white bean soup

For all those chicken lover guests out there, this is a perfect appetiser that is seasoned with delicious flavours that will definitely stimulate the appetite. Complemented with sage, chicken broth, beans and roasted chicken and peppered with salt and black pepper, this dish is a much-loved soup that is mostly relished by all those health freaks family members and friends at the wedding. Pair it with a crusty piece of bread for the boost of flavours.

Do swap those boring and simple tomato soups for these super light and nutritious Italian soups and raise the wedding menu bar to the next level.

