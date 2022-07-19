4 Offbeat tent ideas for a stunning at-home mehendi or haldi ceremony

The mehendi or haldi ceremony is considered one of the most vital rituals of wedding celebrations for generations. Both the ceremonies are known to be positive omen and require cheerful celebrations to mark the beginnings of your new life. A majority of people call the merriment of this function at home and opt for varied DIY ornamentation to click instagrammable pictures and rejoice in full swing. A tent has been a part of wedding décor and just like every other décor element, tents are going through a lot of transformation. Right from beautiful cut-outs to big bold prints- the market is steeped in whole lotta new options that will elegantly drape your at-home mehendi or haldi ceremony. Here, browse some offbeat tent options that will incorporate a flair of happy and colourful touch to your intimate mehendi or haldi ceremony.

1. Tee-pee tent style

Tee-pee tent style looks uber cool and in trend these days. This is a new favourite of almost all the bride-to-be since it converts the vibes and appearance of the décor into warm and cosy. You can pitch in some fairy lights, fluffy cushions, boho mats, and flowers to make the mehendi or haldi décor super stylish and sophisticated. What’s more? These will make a way for starry and Pinterest-like pictures.

2. Honeycomb printed style

If you want to adorn your mehendi or haldi ceremony with a tent that has modern, colourful and chic touch, then honeycomb-inspired patterns are just what you need. With the drapes on the side and a big square fitted touch on the top, this tent style appears bright and happy while curating a perfect space for at-home mehendi or haldi ceremony. Accompany it with floral pieces and message-written backdrops for a contemporary touch.

3. Drapes-style tent

You must see décor that has drapes on the sides or corners but this tent style has multiple drapes on the top with a circle fixture in the middle. This tent style looks absolutely stunning and can be transformed in multiple ways as per the space. Mishmash it with bulbs or twinkly lights to jazz up the space rightly. Opt for green and yellow drapes or multi-coloured ones for mehendi or haldi ceremony.

4. Parasol tent with unique cutouts

This is something absolutely new and will make your guests go wow because of its unique shape and intricate cut-outs. Complement it with similar tinted chairs or sit-down seating with similar patterns to make the look cohesive.

Pin these new tent ideas and celebrate your mehendi or haldi ceremony in style.

