4 Perfect décor ideas for rustic wedding

Creating the scene is one of the most important aspects of any rustic wedding ceremony. Many couples choose to have their ceremony outside, which allows them to add vintage doors, flower baskets, swags of greenery, and interesting seating to create a rustic look. Couples love the romantic yet laid-back setting and personal feel. If you are also searching for the best rustic wedding décor ideas, then we are here to help.

Turn your wedding into a rustic fairy-tale with these 4 décor ideas that are just simply stunning.

1. Rustic centerpieces

A versatile and budget-friendly accessory for any rustic theme is reclaimed wood planter boxes filled with mason jars. Use them to hold floral arrangements, fill them with fairy lights, or fill them with cocktail bar garnishes. You can even make use of olive branches and put them in glass centerpieces which will make for the perfect décor items for a rustic theme.

2. String lights

Are you planning a wedding that will take place in the open air? Strings of delicate, globe-shaped bulbs can be used to decorate the venue and set the mood for a perfect rustic ceremony. You can even experiment with some fairy lights and hanging tealight candle holders. All that's left to do after this is to light the pillar candles in the table's center.

3. Lanterns

Lantern centerpieces look lovely and homey during daytime gatherings, while also providing a cozy, warm glow in the evening. They're easy to dress up with flowers, but they're also lovely on their own. Even rich, wooden lanterns add a lot of rustic charm to any party and can be used in a variety of ways. Use a few to brighten up dark areas, or tuck fresh flowers inside to brighten them up.

4. Floral décor

Greenery and rustic wedding décor are intricately bound. An herb or greenery wedding backdrop will give your wedding a modern rustic twist. Decorate chairs with ferns or eucalyptus garlands bordering cute signage for a rustic chic wedding look. For a coppery touch, add some complementary glowing candles. Add small herb table pans of lavender sprigs of rosemary sprigs for a more opulent look. Use flowers as place settings and cake toppers.

Perfect your rustic wedding décor with these ideas. Rustic weddings are filled with warmth, love, and a comfortable ambiance. A touch of lace detail will add an instant touch of elegance and femininity to your theme.

