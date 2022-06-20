4 Stunning hair colours that all brides to be could opt for

We don't want to add to the extensive list of items you'll need for your wedding, but getting a new dye job before the D- day is a must. The appropriate haircut combined with the most up-to-date hair colour can elevate your desi bridal party look and offer you a tempting edge. It's also the quickest way to change up your look.

To make things easier, we've collected a list of some of the most popular hair colour trends for you to consider while getting your hair coloured.

1. Dark brown

If you want slightly darker hair colours, go for the rich chocolate brown and go for a worldwide hair look. If you don't want your hair to be completely coloured, you can choose for elegant highlights. The majority of Indian brides have hair that is either natural brown or dark brown in colour. By reviving your natural colour, you can improve the sheen and gloss of your hair.

2. Caramel

Caramel highlights have always turned out to be an ultimate game changer to your bridal look. Brides who are wearing a multi-coloured gown may find it difficult to match their hair colour. You have two options: match the most prevalent colour in your outfit or go for a universally attractive dye like caramel. Caramel hair colour isn't too overpowering, but it's also not too subtle. It strikes the ideal balance to elevate your bridal style.

3. Bronde

This colour combination allows you to be both a blonde and a brunette at the same time. It's a daring hairstyle that necessitates some spinning of hair, but what we love about it is that you can wear it and carry it with whatever you want. This hue, which is a blend of blonde and brown, is ideal for someone who wants to add a modern edge to their classic bridal lehenga without going too light on the shade chart.

4. Balayage

Balayage is another popular hair colouring technique that involves freehand colour strokes. This provides your crowning pride a natural look while also adding vitality. If you're looking for a warm and tasty balayage, we recommend the warm and delicious shade of coffee.

We highly urge all of you lovely brides to get your hair coloured since it gives a freshness to your appearance and makes you photo-ready for any occasion.

Also Read: 4 Myths of being married that you should stop believing right away