4 Things to keep in mind if you are getting married recently

If marriage is on your cards, it’s a no brainer that stress, anxiety, and tension must have already taken over you. From choosing the best of the outfits for your D-day to panicking about whether your make-up will be up to date or not, everything seems like slipping out of your hands.

Add to it the horrifying thoughts of how your first day at in-laws will look like, and how early you will have to wake up. However, amid all this stress what one forgets is to stay calm and take care of themselves.

So, if you are about to get married of late, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Keep stress and anxiety at bay

While, of course, it’s a difficult thing to do, but taking unnecessary stress and being anxious is something you should avoid. Since stress not only takes a toll on your mental health but your physical health, too. You may feel exhausted, your skin might become dull and lose its texture. And, you surely, don’t want to have unhealthy skin, piercing through your make-up on your big day.

Don’t delay things

If it’s about booking your favourite dress, giving your tailor the rest of the dresses for sewing, or buying all the essentials, don’t postpone anything to the last moment thinking you will get the best. Not only there are chances that it might not get ready on time, but you may even forget about it amid all the hustle and bustle. So, it’s better to prepare everything, months or, at least, weeks in advance, and be stress-free right before your wedding.

Drink tons of water

While you may think that there’s nothing new in this and everyone knows it, drinking water is still a thing that many people forget about throughout the day. Make it a thumb rule to drink at least 4 litres of water every day. Anything less than that is not working. Hydration shows on your skin and even plays an important role in your overall health. So, while you are rushing to get things into place, don’t forget to carry a sipper with you, and drink water at regular intervals.

Prepare a check-list

A checklist is not old school. Take a pen and paper and note down everything. Don’t rely on gadgets, do it manually and keep updating it. Once a thing is done, tick it off. This will give you a reminder of what is left, and what else needs to be done. This is a foolproof, not really, way of managing your tasks and trying your best to not miss on something for that super special occasion.

