4 Things that one shouldn’t do before their D day

A house flooded with relatives, things getting lost, kids sprinting as if they are to participate in an upcoming marathon and the elders glued to their mobile screens waiting for the phoolwalas and catering services to finally respond to their calls. This is what a pre-wedding scenario looks like in an Indian household. Amid all this, there is bound to be a lot of tension and stress.

Then there is the bride-to-be who is constantly angsting about her make-up, fitting of the wedding dress, and all the other preparations because nobody wants goof-ups on their big day, after all. While all this stress is natural, it is not something that a bride-to-be should be having before her D-day.

Here are 4 things that one should avoid doing before their wedding.

Experimenting with new make-up or skincare products

While you surely want to look your best on your big day, you shouldn’t be trying on a new make-up or skincare product as it might lead to rashes or infection. Stick to what you have been using all your life and let the scientist in you relax for some time. Go for Ayurvedic products, if at all, you want to use something new on your face.

Binging on junk

All that anxiety and stress may lead you to crave junk, but this is not a good idea. Eating too much junk may make you feel bloated the next day. You may feel low on energy and your skin, too, will feel dull and tired. Instead, eating a lot of fresh fruits and staying hydrated will help keep you energetic and prep you up for a hectic day.

Skipping sleep

No matter how hard you want to stay awake and gossip all night with your squad, avoid it at all costs. Good sleep will, often, determine how the next day will look like. Take enough rest, and an 8-hour sleep if you don’t want the tiredness to show on your face the next day. Don’t invest yourself in doing a detailed skincare routine as a day before your wedding your skin needs ample rest more than anything else.

Welcoming unnecessary stress

It is not only your body that needs rest before your big day but your mind, too. Kick out all the negativity and stress. Be optimistic that everything will be fine and hand over all the responsibilities to family and friends. It is important for you to stay happy and relax the day before your wedding, otherwise, it will all show in your behaviour and on your face the next day. Hence, avoid any situation that may stress you out and enjoy your precious moments of life worry-free.

