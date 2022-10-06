4 Things you must consider while planning your Roka ceremony

One of the first milestones of wedding planning is gearing up for the much awaited Roka ritual that’s a major part of Punjabi weddings. It’s equivalent in other cultures could be the Maharashtrian sakharpuda or the Rajasthani Tilak ceremony. These are crucial elements of an Indian wedding. So, to get started on the right note, you must determine the size of the event so that the venue can be chosen suitably. To help you prepare for the day exactly as you wanted, we have brought some tips to ensure you avoid key blunders on your big day.

Determine who is hosting the event

Contrary to how it was done traditionally, it is no longer just the bride's family that is responsible for this function. If it's a big event, both sides could be willing to pitch in. Of course, discussing and making things absolutely clear ahead is the wisest course of action.

Consider this a wedding vendor trial

Hosting your roka at the same venue or using the same caterers, photographers as the one you have in mind for your big day would be advisable. It can be your practise run for the big event and if you are dissatisfied, you can switch to better vendors for the shaadi.

Keep the guest list under control

Be extremely particular about the people you want to invite; it shouldn't be a celebration of your Big Day. Also, it would be wise not to have both the families meeting for the first time at the Roka. As the most family members are involved in the Roka; ideally, both the immediate and extended relatives, you can plan a meet and greet prior to the ceremony.