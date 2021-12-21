4 Thrilling ways to propose to your girlfriend if you love adventure

Popping the question to your lover is always a daunting task. Many movies and television series often market this moment as an unforgettable one, so the pressure is on to make this a special memory for your girlfriend. If you’ve been vexed trying to figure out an unconventional yet fascinating way to ask your mate to marry you, then worry not. We bring you enchanting outdoor proposal ideas that are best suited to couples who love a spot of adventure in their lives.

Go on a romantic boat ride

One of the most stunning ways to pop the question is to do so while you drift along a beautiful lake or river. You may have a photographer come along for a photoshoot and capture the moment. So, feel free to book yourselves on a river cruise, a speedboat or even on a simple row boat. Not only would it be a stellar date, but you can ask her to marry you in an intimate setting.

Set off on a Horseback Riding Adventure

It is not uncommon for couples to experiment with new adventures when on a date. So, take him or her out on a romantic horseback riding adventure and as you gallop across verdant greens, pause for a second as ask them to marry you. You can always request your riding instructor to takes pictures of the beautiful moment. It is a sure-fire way to surprise your partner!

Take him or her Camping

If you truly wish to spring a surprise proposal on them then simply head off camping. You can plan a beautiful campsite dinner by a bonfire and serenade your partner with a song. If you wish to make it even more special then plan your campsite at a place where you can watch a meteor shower. Then go star-viewing and pop the question when they see a shooting star. Camping also gives you the chance to trek up a nearby mountain and propose at sunset to make it memorable.

Pop the question at a Vineyard

You can plan a trip to a vineyard where the two of you can spend a few hours sipping freshly mulled mead and then lure your mate out into the vineyard. Once outdoors, you will have the backdrop of vines overflowing with juicy grapes and the sunshine streaming on your partner’s face. It shall make for a dreamy proposal indeed.

Should you hope to make it a surprise, then remember not to act nervous or anxious before asking them the question. Simply choose a plan that your partner would never expect and then thrill them by asking them to be yours.

