4 Tips to keep in mind for your first dance when you are a non dancer

Are you afraid of the first dance because you have two left feet? Don’t worry, we are here to help you out to do your first dance like a pro and make it as special as possible.

So it’s time for your first dance and you can feel the nerves setting in. Sure, you have practised a fair number of times but still, you can’t help but be incredibly nervous, self-conscious and tight. The first dance, when you aren’t well-versed with the skill, can be quite nerve-wracking and intimidating.

During the first dance, everyone has their eyes on you, including your best friends and family members, while you are standing there trying to remember the steps! The first dance is pretty special and needs to be flawless, fun and worth remembering. So we have for you some simple tips that you can follow for your first dance even if you are a non-dancer.

Choose the right song

Everyone has a song that they find easy to groove to as compared to other songs. So decide a song that suits both you and your partner, so that you two feel comfortable and at ease. Whether it’s a song that reminds you of your love for your partner or a song that takes you on a trip down memory lane, think it through before finalising it for the dance.

Keep it short

There is no rule that says that the first dance has to be long. So keep it short if you aren’t too comfortable and have two left feet! Keep it casual and informal so that you have the chance to invite your wedding guests to join the dance and groove to the music.

Practice

We are all too familiar with the phrase, “Practice makes a man perfect”. So keeping this in mind, don’t shy away from taking dance lessons and brushing up your skills to not make a fool of yourself on the big day and complement your partner in the best possible way.

Enjoy the moment

The most important thing is to enjoy the moment. Your first dance is special and this moment will not come again. So make the most of it by having fun and enjoying it with your life partner without letting the nerves get to you!

