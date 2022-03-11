4 Tips to help millennial men survive Indian wedding receptions

Whether or not you like attending weddings, come wedding season, it is likely that your social calendar is chockfull of commitments that are wedding receptions and other ceremonies. Yet, as a millennial male, you probably prefer the secret daaru parties in the parking lot hosted by the baraatis. Or perhaps your mom or dad have coerced you into attending the wedding reception with them. So, we’re here to help you navigate the social element so you can have a relaxed time at your next event this wedding season.

Forget the newlyweds, food is the real ‘star’ of the evening

Right from a variety of chaat to starters, main course, drinks and beverages to the table full of desserts, the fare at desi weddings is always marvellous. It is probably why the wedding feast is the main attraction for many people. In fact, some Indian weddings are notorious for being such that the food runs out halfway through the event. So, sample everything if you please, but in limited portions!

Cutting in the queue is quite legal

The moment dinner service begins, there would be a mad dash with people hastening to the food counter. You’re likely to find a long queue even when you hope to step in for a second helping of your favoured dishes. A word to the wise- people do cut in the lines as a little trickery is harmless.

You must greet your extended family

Even though you may not recognize half the people at the event, with over 500-800 guests in attendance, it is likely that your parents are related to many of them. These people may be quick to take offense if you forget to say your hellos and touch their feet. They may even complain about you to your parents, so keeping smiling and say plenty of ‘namaste ji’!

The infamous pehchana? or ‘remember me’ episodes

There will be a series of long-lost relatives and acquaintances who will walk up to you and ask you whether you remember them. Be it your tayaji’s doctor or your cousin’s childhood best friend who asks you this, know that politely nodding with a charming smile is the only way out. In all probability they may be relatives you’ve met as a kid, but if you’ve been apart for years, it is unlike that you recall who they are. So, you may then wish to stuff some canapes in your mouth and race away from the scene.

While these situations may seem like much trouble, the thrill of seeing your loved ones after ages and reacquainting yourself with people is one of the best parts of a desi wedding reception.

