4 Tips to plan your Nischayam ceremony to ensure the beginning of the wedding functions on the right note

Kerala, also prominent by the name of God’s own country has their own distinct collection of cultural traditions and rituals when it comes to weddings. One such blissful pre-wedding festivity is the Nischayam ceremony. This is the very first ritual that happens after the fixing of the nuptial and is extremely vital for both the bride and the groom. In this auspicious ceremony, the families of the bride and groom often exchange the matched horoscopes along with the gifts while showering their blessings on the couple. This is further accompanied by ‘Mothiram Maattal,’ which is also known as the ring ceremony. While earlier, the ceremony was planned at the inherited dwelling of the bride, however, with the evolving times, a lot of people opt for fancy venues to witness this significant initial occasion with their close friends and family. If you too planning to remarkably celebrate this function, then here we bring you a list of tips to plan your Nischayam ceremony splendidly, to begin the wedding functions pleasantly. Decide the tone of the ceremony

For starters, decide what type of ceremony you want! Do you want a large-scale event or an intimate affair? How many guests are going to be there? Find the answers to such questions. This way you can perceive whether you are going to opt for a venue or plan a ceremony at home. Keeping the guest list short or excluding the faraway relatives will create a highly private environment, making everyone connect while keeping increasing the number of guests will make the ceremony grand. Invitation cards for the win While the ceremony is usually celebrated with close friends and family, but mostly people accompany this ceremony with an engagement ring ceremony if the marriage is just a few months post the occasion. If that’s the case with you, you can celebrate this function with a lot of grandeur while seeking spiritual blessings, prayers and wishes from the elders and relatives. To invite your guests most unusually, get some cool and quirky invitation cards with sassy and warm lines printed on them. You can go with handcrafted, satin, silk, printed, velvet, silk and shimmery materials to curate the cards most classically and beautifully. This will add up to your precious and private event.

Traditional lavish feasting Every classic Malyali function is incomplete without big fat traditional feasting. Right after the series of puja, get-togethers and pictures, ensure that you arrange a sumptuous and lavishing feast for your guests. Traditionally, a five-course pure vegetarian meal is usually relished during the Nischayam ceremony.

A charming and auspicious set-up for the positivity and spectacular ambience Be it a venue or home, no matter where you are planning this event, a décor that has ethnic traditional touch not only entices the guests but also reflects your culture while making your space optimistic and gorgeous. For this auspicious ceremony, you can opt for classic and affordable marigold florals and big oversized banana leaves, and intricate earthen pots to set the beautiful spiritual tone. Marigold represents the sun, symbolizing brightness and positive energy and holds much importance in Hindu mythology. Deck up the walls with strings of marigolds or a toran made of flowers to decorate your abode. Accompany the whole décor with some hanging lamps, a small colourful Rangoli, diyas or a vessel filled with flowers or floating lamps can make your place heavenly for the celebrations.