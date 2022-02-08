South Indian weddings reflect India's true culture and traditions. It's vibrant with life, colour, food, music, and love. Whatever location your wedding will be held in, and whatever theme you have chosen, it is the decorations that will set your ceremony apart from the rest. The ambience and mood are set by an aesthetic South Indian wedding decor. Not only that, but intricately detailed and innovative decor looks fantastic in all of your wedding photography, providing you with memories to last a lifetime.

Here are 4 trending South Indian wedding decor ideas to inspire you for your wedding mood board.

1. Brass elements

There are a lot of brass elements in South Indian wedding decorations. Brass lamps and pots are used in their decor to add a rustic touch. The pots can also be used as centrepieces or filled with flower petals. You can even adorn these brass elements with flowers which makes for a serene decor.

2. Marigold decor

While the marigold flower is the star of every South Indian wedding decor, you'll be surprised at the creative ways people use it to make it look unique and magical. The hangings can be used to decorate the ceiling of mandap, entrance, make rangolis and so much more which not only looks authentic but also gives out positive vibes.

3. Setup with coconut trees and leaves

The coconut trees can serve as pillars of mandap on your wedding day. There are even plenty of more ways of incorporating coconut leaves into your decor. You can use the quirky hangings made up of painted coconut palm leaves weaved and strung together to make beautiful designs. One can even make use of such a simple element in making the backdrop of your D-Day.

4. Fairy lights and floral chandeliers

Brides and grooms who are planning a night under the stars for a sit-down dinner after the wedding will adore this idea of using fairy lights hanging as a roof under the open sky. And for day-time weddings, one can consider floral chandeliers which look stunning. They're significantly lighter and easier to install. Apart from providing your guests with a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this is an idea they will remember for the rest of their lives.

We hope you found some swoon-worthy inspiration for your wedding decor.

