4 Types of fabric to DIY your bridal trousseau for the intimate wedding

Since intimate wedding is the only option right now due to the COVID 19 lockdown, so brides can also reduce their budget by doing some DIY things on their bridal dress. So, Sanjay Desai, Director of Fabcurate, talks about 4 types of fabric to DIY your wedding trousseau.

Isn't DIY one of the most rewarding and fantastic ideas you've ever heard of? It is amazing when you incorporate this very aspect into your intimate wedding. Many brides have had to say goodbye to the gorgeous designer dresses that they were planning to wear at their wedding since the Coronavirus outbreak hit the country as weddings are happening on a small scale now. So, all you need is DIY and an impeccable sense of style. That's why Sanjay Desai, Director of Fabcurate, has given suggestions on how to make your own wedding dresses using some gorgeous wedding fabrics for your wedding!

Banarasi in its purest form

The special qualities of Banarasi saree include Mughal-inspired patterns known for their gold and silver brocade or zari, high-quality silk and intricate embroidery. Consider floral patterns, leaf patterns, gold work embroidery and other gorgeous accents on your banarasi saree.

How to style: Style it as a saree with heavy jewellery or drape the fabric as a DIY lehenga.

The Velvet Vision

The most gorgeous textures of the Middle Ages were Italian velvets, which were once considered suitable for royal gowns. The fabric has a regal look, feel and ethereal vibe - everything a royal bride wants for her wedding day look.

How to style it: Wear it as a saree, use it as a shawl over sarees or make it into a velvet blouse.

The glamour of brocade

A beautifully embellished shawl in a class of its own. Brocade is typically made from colourful silks with gold and/or silver threads. Perfect for mehndi and sangeet rituals. It likes to be complemented with precious and semi-precious stones, sequins and other embellishments. How to style: Drape an edgy brocade skirt or opt for a whole brocade dress. The flowing georgette Georgette is a crepe-like fabric made of polyester or silk that is extremely lightweight. The dull or matte style is an excellent choice for summer weddings as it is sheer but not completely transparent, which is a plus when all eyes are on you. How to style it: Lace it up and use it as a heavy dupatta or DIY a sharara. Also Read: 5 Lingerie essentials every bride to be should add to her wedding trousseau

