4 Wedding backdrop ideas to make your ceremony stand out

The wedding backdrop has been put forth into the limelight because of its manifold paybacks. Right from setting the mood to pouring your heart out in words to pretty pictures- backdrops can do a lot to your wedding ceremony. If you are planning to have an intimate small wedding ceremony then swearing by the trend of a stageless wedding with customised backdrops could be a key to curating a wedding décor that will take the breath of your guests away. Here are some off-beat backdrop ideas that we love off late and will make your wedding ceremony stand out.

The draping touch

This backdrop is just perfect for every wedding ceremony- be it indoor or outdoor. With rustic drapes tied across the trees or walls and further engraved in personalised words or quotes, this backdrop will prettify your décor while making it all cosy and cute. Pinging big LED bulbs nearby the curtains can enhance the look even more.

The sparkling fairy touch

While fairy lights have been a glare of publicity for a long time and people usually go with that hoola hoop inspired floral touch backdrop, this one is something very unique, DIY-able and affix a touch of whimsy to your decoration. All it takes is draping the fairy lights on a light coloured wall with little spacing between each string to curate a magical touch. You can also use some glass neon light engraved messages to add more glamour.

The foliage backdrop

Backdrops are the backbones of your wedding! Not only do they work perfectly to create photographs and lifetime memories but they can also shape the overall décor by adding a visual volume to it. The key to adding a new dimension to your backdrop is to complement the greens with LED custom light boards. Personalised messages, the matching of your name or hashtags over the foliage-covered backdrop will liven up your wedding photos and add a touch of contemporary uniqueness.

Colourful floras with ethnic golden touch frames

A fancily decorated backdrop with a floral touch adorned with painted frames can give a better together message loud and clear while captivating the attention of your guests. Festooned with yellow-hued fairy bulbs, golden mounts, and a pastel floral crown make the place pretty for photographs and lifetime memories. Make sure to cover it with similar lights or the combination of dissimilar illuminations will look a little tacky.

Also Read: Must have home decor items for the upcoming festive season