Bouquets are frequently used as part of a wedding's floral décor. They're the ideal method to embellish a bride-to-be’s or wedding attendant's group while drawing attention to the particular position that person is playing in the day's celebration. While wedding flowers are usually used to make bouquets, we love seeing couples rethink traditions and personalise their special days. Here is a slew of less expensive, more natural alternatives to bridal bouquets. Allow your bridesmaids to carry objects that are special to you as a couple or beneficial to the bridesmaids, such as weather-appropriate fans or winter muffs. Your bouquet options could also be used as design components.

Scroll down to read about 4 unique alternatives to bridal bouquets.

1. Floral crowns

Flower crowns are a stylish and comfortable option for any outdoor wedding with a feminine, boho flair. Smaller floral arrangements are ideal for spring weddings, while larger, darker blooms are ideal for woodsy fall celebrations. Floral crowns can also be a beautiful, feminine, and whimsical alternative to the classic bridal veil and the best friend of the bohemian bride.

2. Fans

Fans are a practical alternative to bridesmaid bouquets that keep your ladies cool while also keeping them well-accessorized. A handheld fan is also ideal for a summer wedding and can help your guests beat the heat. And when that fan includes the wedding programme, it becomes even more useful. When utilising a woven fan, a dainty strand of twine or elegant curl of ribbon can be used to attach the program to the fan.

3. Flower necklaces

By having your bridesmaids wear their bouquet, you may add a touch of boho whimsy to their outfit while also leaving their hands free to help with your train, bouquet, and, of course, throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. Fresh flower necklaces are a lovely alternative to the usual bouquet, yet depending on the flowers and size, they may not be significantly less expensive.

4. Wreaths

Carry huge wreaths down the aisle as an unexpected, beautiful accent for your bridesmaids. Aside from being less expensive than typical floral arrangements, it can also be used as a house accent post-ceremony.

These out-of-the-box alternative bouquet options are what you’ll love and are something that you’ll call eclectic instead.

