4 Unique and colourful ways to use Gotapatti at wedding

The centuries-old handicraft known as gotapatti was once only handled by members of the royal family and the court. But now with time, it is becoming a requirement for wedding and festive ensembles. However, did you know that gota might be worn for purposes other than just accessorising glitzy blouses or lehengas? The royal fabric can also be used as an inexpensive decoration for your wedding ceremony.

Here we bring you 4 unique and colourful ways to use Gotapatti for decoration at your wedding ceremony.

1. Wall hangings

There are multiple kinds of gotapattis available in the market. It contains appealing designs that are unique to the area and each motif has a distinctive name. To inculcate the decor fabric in your ceremony, you could just hang the lanterns together with gotapattis in a group to add light, cover the lights with decorative gota strings, or just hang them individually. This approach will give your wedding decor a more regal feel.

3. Cushions

One of the newest wedding trends, pillows, is frequently overlooked while deciding on wedding themes and colours. Soft cushions also never fail to give the wedding decor a ghar ka feel. Therefore, why not make them glamorous and glitzy with some gota work for the wedding decor rather than just covering them with a plain cover.

3. Mandap

Gotapatti strings are among the most beautiful elements in both ordinary and wedding decor due to their adaptability and ability to be used into any sort of design. A fantastic option is to decorate your mandap with gota and add some flowers, lights, and trinkets. Additionally, it provides for one of the finest choices for your decor due to how easily it complements the majority of colours, the cheerful designs, and the ideal choice of themes.

4. Backdrop

A gota patti backdrop is a wonderful option if you're looking for a glittering yet straightforward backdrop for your mehendi or haldi ceremony. This is a simple decoration that will make your backdrop stand out if you choose some brightly coloured gota in single or multiple patterns, hang single stands of gota in the background, or frame them.

So, if you're looking for a unique wedding decoration, think about including gota patti. It is a unique yet enjoyable decorating concept.

