4 Unique bohemian themed wedding décor ideas

Nobody can deny the old-world charm of a bohemian wedding. Consider vintage wooden decor, dreamcatcher hangings, rustic canopies, and crochet photo booths for your wedding. Don't you wish you could get married right now? If woven décor, overflowing florals, and an abundance of drapery are your clarion call, then a boho wedding is definitely the key to your heart. It makes for a unique and romantic inspiration.

Here we bring you 4 bohemian themed wedding décor ideas for some free- spirited vibes.

1. Elegant dream catchers

Dreamcatchers are thought to be sacred charms that protect against negative energies. Dreamcatchers are a common feature of bohemian aesthetics, and they have grown in popularity in recent years due to their openness to creative interpretation. Feathers, beads, and a variety of colour combinations and patterns all contribute to dreamcatchers' enduring appeal as decor elements, particularly at modern weddings.

2. Layers of rugs

Want to get the most out of your home furnishings for your sundowner day wedding? Set them up with your favourite printed rugs, throws, and moodas. Set up several of these to create a vintage-style aisle leading to your mandap or a nomadic nook for guests with Persian carpets topped with cushions and overhead drapes. As an alternative to the traditional dance floor, you can also roll out a carpet.

3. Canopy seating arrangement

Having a canopy style seating or lounge area gives you many creative options. This usually goes well with Mehendi and Haldi functions, where guests can mill around and converse. Also, ditch the boring drapes that act like ceilings for mandaps, instead, you can use dramatic elements like chandeliers, branch and twig meshes, creepers, vines, logs, floral garlands, and artistic wire and fairy light creations.

4. Hang a few lanterns

The importance of lit candles in a setting is something we already know, but lanterns can open up a whole new world of decorating possibilities. They can add new textures and finishes to various styles in addition to refracting that all-important glow. They can be arranged in a variety of ways to suit your preferences.

So if you're planning to incorporate these ideas in your decor, don't forget to put on your favourite bohemian outfit to go with it!

Also Read: 4 Ways to nail your bridal photoshoot and look glamorous