4 Unique ideas to incorporate flowers in your wedding décor

Flowers are one of the important things of wedding décor. So, here are some creative and unique ideas to make your wedding décor captivating with flowers.

When you get hitched, it is not only important for you to look stunning, but your venue décor should also be mesmerising enough to make it a memorable wedding function. And when it comes to wedding décor, there is a plethora of ideas to make it look creative.

For example, floral wedding décor is in trend and it can be utilised in several new ways to make it look unique. So, if you are planning to have an off-beat floral décor for your D-Day, then here are some ideas for you.

Unique floral decoration ideas for the wedding:

1.People are getting experimental with their wedding décor nowadays. People are using new elements like foliage, dried flowers and leaves with the floral décor. So, you ask your vendor to arrange for those and incorporate with the decoration.

2.They can also use mason jars, vases, bottles along with coconut and pineapple shells, traditional ceramic jars, wicker baskets that can be used with floral décor as well.

3.Exotic flowers are preferred like marigold, lotus, mogra and these can make your wedding décor extremely eye-pleasing. Calla Lilies, Dok Rak, Orchids and Peonies, etc. can be used with centrepieces at the entrance.

4.There is always a high demand for artificial flowers as it will cut down your budget to some extent and reduce the amount of wastage. If you are conscious about the environment, then opt for paper, silk and cloth flowers.

Also Read: From Romantic to Art Déco: Popular wedding themes millennials can’t get enough of

Share your comment ×