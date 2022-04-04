4 Unique ideas for wedding photo booths

They're like fun gateways! Nothing breaks the ice at a wedding like a photo booth, whether it's the funny backdrop, the blush-inducing items, or the comical accessories. In front of the camera, friends, family, and usually formal people will eventually mix and laugh. And photo booths are the finest elements for this! Furthermore, in addition to adding enjoyment, these also provide a lot of colour to the wedding decor.

Here are 4 unique photo booth ideas from which you can take inspiration.

1. The Instagram Booth

They're going to upload it with your wedding hashtag anyhow, so why not set up your booth with some of those iconic Instagram frames and hashtag props with your wedding monogram and dates?

2. Floral backdrop

Whimsy and secret gardens go hand in hand, and this natural, floral-festooned backdrop will be a stunning backdrop for your photo booth. It can be is a cosy outdoor seating area that also serves as a photo booth, with a basic green halo as the backdrop studded with brilliant blooms. This arrangement allows your visitors to laze about and mingle while taking shots.

3. Ride inspired by flowers

Weddings entail a plethora of flowers, and there is no limit to your creativity when it comes to these lovely items. Choose something that moves- a bicycle, a cycle rickshaw, or even a rocking horse! Then, cover the entire space with your favourite flower, marigolds are ideal because they are both hardy and colourful! Then you just need to relax and enjoy the photos!

4. Colourful umbrellas

The brilliant display of colourful umbrellas will serve as a vibrant location for your visitors to take photos as well as a cool focal point in your party decor. You may even hang them upside down from the ceiling for a more European feel.

Aside from huge backgrounds, engaging props that honour your interests and inside jokes shared among guests are a must-have for a great wedding reception photo booth setup. Decorations and objects from a wedding, bridal shower, or even a birthday celebration may often be recycled into photo booth props. If you are having trouble finding the inspiration, check out these ideas.

