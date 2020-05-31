4 Unique Kaleere design ideas to get inspired for your wedding

Kaleere is a prime part of every Punjabi wedding for the brides. They play a major part in the Punjabi wedding as there is also a tradition attached to it. So, here are some Kalira ideas for your wedding.

Kaleere, also known as Kaleera or Kalire, is one of the most important ornaments of the Indian bride. This ornament has the shape of an umbrella with golden or silver embellishments on it. This is attached to bride’s chooda. The bridal look of a Punjabi bride is never completed without this accessory.

Kalira is the symbol of good luck. According to the legends, this ornament came into existence during the 20th century in Punjab. Like every tradition, there is a story associated with it. It is said that in the ancient period, half-cut and dried coconut was tied to the bride’s bangles so that she doesn’t feel hungry before reaching the groom’s house for the wedding.

There are different types of Kaleere like floral, beads, tassel etc and they are tied with the bangles on both hand of the bride by their sisters or cousins or sister-in-law.

The tradition associated with Kalira

There is a tradition associated with this wedding accessory. The ritual takes place in the morning of the wedding day after the haldi ceremony. The Kaleere is tied to the bride’s bangles by married women. And each silver- or gold-plated leaf is considered to be one of the friends of the bride. So, all the bridesmaids gather at a place and the bride shakes her Kalira on each of their heads. If the Kalira falls on any of the woman’s head then she is supposed to be the next bride. This tradition has been celebrated for ages.

Are you looking for some unique kaleere design ideas? Then check out these latest trends in kalira for your wedding. 1- 2- 3- 4-

