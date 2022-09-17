Consider one of the very first elements your attendees will see when they start showing up: their lounging seats. This should definitely be on the top if you're searching for a technique to make your wedding decor feel new and distinctive. The customary round table and chair wedding layout needs to go because it is now a thing of the past. However, having an outside wedding offers a special chance for couples to be a little inventive with the arrangement. Breaking from conventional seating may be the ideal approach to add a little additional flair and individuality to the wedding decor. Here we bring you 4 unique wedding lounge ideas for comfortable seating for your guests.

1. Poufs By replacing the seats in your ceremony with chic cubic ottoman poufs, you may give the decor a contemporary touch. Poufs can be grouped or tucked away in the place you select due to their modest size, which will undoubtedly give the entire wedding decor a bohemian vibe. It feels light, contemporary, and perfectly ideal for lounging that comes with colour pops! 2. Floor seating For your wedding pheras around the mandap, you can substitute soft mattresses and pillows on the floor against the standard chair setup for your guests. Floor seating is now a popular and really useful wedding décor theme. It effortlessly adds a cozy and inviting atmosphere to your wedding pheras where guests are required to sit for a long time.

3. Couches Place couches and chairs that fit the design and concept of the wedding venue to give your marriage celebration a special and sophisticated touch. You can choose boho décor, which adds bohemian flair without sacrificing refinement to a space. For your wedding sofa decor, you can use things like pampas grass, dreamcatchers, textured fabrics, and other things.