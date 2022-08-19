4 Ways to create lavish sangeet decorations on a tight wedding budget

The most anticipated and desired pre-wedding event is the blockbuster sangeet ceremony. And with time, a Sangeet ceremony has grown into a significant occasion where both families gather, perform musical and dance numbers on stage, crack jokes, and make the evening all about mingling and becoming familiar with one another. However, lavish spending is not required in order to have a fantastic sangeet. Even on a tight budget, you can still have an opulent sangeet with plenty more excitement.

It's true that wedding preparation is difficult and expensive, but with the 4 ideas listed below, we hope you can find a way to make your wedding decor look classy even if you're on a tight budget.

1. Pick your location carefully

One may anticipate that both sides will participate in a modern-day sangeet ceremony; as a result, the location must be selected with that in mind. Your wedding photos will feature the background of the venue you choose; therefore, it demands first attention on your list. It is advised to pick a location which has its own flavor and traits, that naturally comes with a scenery or a landscape view, to achieve a luxurious effect on a tight budget.

2. Make the internet your dance instructor

You can now learn anything from party motions to popular TikTok dances to traditional wedding steps online. Certainly, with so many simple instructions readily available online, you can cut down on money by sharing the videos with everyone instead of hiring a choreographer so they may learn the moves whenever they have the time!

3. Use dramatic floral setup

The location can be exquisitely decked with ceremony flowers, which will uplift the celebratory mood and create the impression that something extraordinary is taking place. The options for adorning a venue with blooms are infinite, ranging from flowery walls to garland-draped roofs and chandeliers. Choose seasonal flowers like carnations and baby's breath rather than expensive imported options if you want a lavish ceremony on a limited budget.

4. Play with textures

Try experimenting with various textures if you want to convey a sense of luxury. To achieve that elegant look, use various colours and textures in your draperies. Don't limit the ceremony's design to a single material. Combine many special concepts and elements for a unified appearance of complimentary aesthetics. For a striking background, consider lush velour, delicate chiffon, or wavy georgettes.

These inexpensive decorating suggestions will undoubtedly result in an amazing musical night.

