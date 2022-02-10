4 Ways to enhance your wedding guest experience

Sure, you could simply send your wedding guests an invitation and expect them to show up on the big day and bring a gift. But we're sure you want your loved ones to have a good time at your wedding, and you're willing to go out of your way to make sure they remember it for the right reasons. There are numerous ways to go above and beyond when it comes to elevating your guest experience, ranging from small gestures to large-scale creations.

Here are 4 ways to consider giving your guests a night to remember.

1. Welcome gifts

Gifts are a great way to show your appreciation for your guests' presence on your special day. Some may have travelled long distances, taken time off from work, or even worked extra hours to get those few days off. Appreciating their presence is essential for maintaining a positive relationship in the future. A gift for everyone will make them feel special and like they are truly a part of your special day.

2. Performance entertainment

Performance artists of all types have become a popular way to create a one-of-a-kind ambiance and experience at weddings. With this category, the sky's the limit, and it's one way to really wow guests with something unique from other weddings they've attended. From live musicians to Sufi singers and dancers, these artists can be used to create the atmosphere you want before the dance portion of the evening.

3. Photo Booth

A photo booth creates keepsakes that your guests will cherish for a lifetime. When your guests look at them, they immediately recall the wonderful memories they made on your special day. As time passes, a person's memory loses sharpness. A photobooth is a fun way for family and friends to have fun at your wedding reception, and it also serves as an instant gift for them.

4. Late night snacks and active cocktail hours

Consider mixologists and food tasting stations. Use the wedding theme and items you adore as inspiration for this one! Cocktail hour and your late-night snack selection complement each other perfectly here. Signature cocktails, like reception decor, music, and food, can set the tone for your wedding.

With these go-the-extra-mile ideas, you'll be able to wow your wedding guests.

