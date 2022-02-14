4 Ways to feel more connected to your spouse every day

It's not uncommon for couples to feel a little distant or out of sync from time to time. Perhaps they've been preoccupied with work, preoccupied with their children, or simply stuck in a rut. What matters is what you do when the drifting occurs: do you ignore the problem and hope it goes away on its own? Or do you make – and continue to make – a concerted effort to reconnect?

Here we bring you 4 simple things to do regularly to feel closer to your spouse.

1. Express gratitude

Getting back to a place where you consistently show your partner more gratitude is a game-changer for intimacy and increased connection in a relationship over time. Fortunately, showing your partner more appreciation does not necessitate a grand Bollywood gesture — it's more about small things you can do every day.

2. Give a random hug

Give a hug for no reason and especially when it comes as a surprise. Hugs are unquestionably heart-warming. Giving a random hug conveys the message that you are caring and thoughtful. It's also a great way to show affection.

3. Share a laugh

Whether you've been married for a few years or several decades, being intentional about the small things, such as shared laughter, is life-giving. Remember the humor in it all, when things get tense. Humor can help to relieve tension and brighten the mood. Consider what makes you and your spouse laugh, and then share it. Similarly, remember to laugh at his or her jokes: it's polite!

4. Support your spouse's opinion

You should always try to see things from your spouse's perspective. If you're arguing, having difficulty getting along, or simply disagreeing, try to put yourself in his shoes. While it's natural to disagree, demonstrating that you understand what he's saying can go a long way toward demonstrating your respect and love for your partner.

If you commit to practicing at least one of these acts of affection every day, you’ll watch your relationship grow.

