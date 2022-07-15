4 Ways to incorporate mogra in your wedding decor to bring the classic charm

The beautiful white mogra is a type of bloom that has been a part of Indian weddings for eons. Its gorgeous look and enchanting fragrance will capture your senses like no other. While the touch of mogras has primarily been weaved in gajras and haars, the use of mogra has pushed its limits beyond those boundaries and is prominent to bring a visually appealing sight to the venue. Wedding décor that has an amalgamation of mogra unfolds and invites the charming and classic old-world touch with a naturally pleasing aroma. Add the magic of these white snippets into your wedding décor in the below-mentioned ways and bring a flair of traditional charisma to your d-day décor.

Mogra trellis sitting lounges

Adding oodles of mogra trellis over the sitting lounges will not only amp up your décor game but also make your guest go aww. The pleasing and fresh aroma it exudes will refresh the place while the chic white touch will pep up your space elegantly. Is there any reason to not bring mogra into your d-day décor?

The dome-shaped mogra mandap

The dome reflects the classic beauty and will accentuate your wedding mandap like no other. Give it a refreshed twist with mogra to make the complete look like a million bucks! You can cover all the sides of the mandap with loose strings of mogra and randomly add in roses to accentuate the overall look for added beauty. Big oversize plants can be fixed in the background to make everything elegant, nice and natural.

Mogra strand backdrop with ethnic golden touch frames

A fancily decorated backdrop with strings of white mogra buds adorned with painted frames can give a better together message loud and clear while captivating the attention of your guests. Throw in some drapes over the ceiling or on the sides and festooned with fairy bulbs, golden mounts, and a pastel floral crown make the place pretty for photographs and lifetime memories.

Classic mogra entrance with chandeliers

If you want to opt for that offbeat yet minimal entrance walkway décor then assorted white mogra accompanied by big chandeliers will make way for a fairylike look. You can also use a greenery-covered square cut frame as the border to enhance the whole look. Some floor lights at an equal distance will aid in creating perfect synchronization while enhancing the appearance.

Right from mandap and entrance to tablescape- mogra can easily fit in any space and the charm and aroma it exudes will definitely drape your setting finely.

Also Read: 4 Bollywood Haldi ceremonies that were noteworthy taking inspiration from in 2022