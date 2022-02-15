4 Ways to nail your bridal photoshoot and look glamorous

Every couple fantasizes about having a spectacular wedding album. That starts with capturing the right images in wedding poses that work for you. And not all of us are naturals in front of the camera- and yes, it is a very different experience to take a selfie and stand in front of a photographer being photographed! But with a little planning and effort, you can really nail your bridal portraits and poses.

Here are 4 handy hints to help you make you smile even twenty years down the line!

1. Share your inspiration with your photographer

Every bride nowadays has a vision board and knows exactly how she wants her wedding album to look. It is important to discuss and share this vision with the person who will be putting it into action. It is critical they be on the same page. But keep in mind that every bride and every portrait is unique. Don't expect the same image, but share your thoughts.

2. Don't underestimate the power of a good belly laugh

Laughing wholeheartedly beats fake smiles every time! Yes, photos of you or your gang laughing make for such bright and happy photos—so practice what looks good on you—teeth or no teeth, and how wide you should open up!

3. Listen to your photographer

Hopefully, you've chosen a wedding photographer you like and trust. Keep in mind that they are the experts, and you must follow their instructions. Their goal is to make you look your best in photos, and they'll make sure to give you useful advice on wedding poses. They are well aware of what works and have new ideas that can look fantastic on you because they have done this many times before.

4. Maintain a balance of posed and candid shots

A bride should be open to both candid and traditional photography. It is important for a bride to feel comfortable in her own skin while getting a photoshoot done. Otherwise, they can turn out to be super awkward. Candid shots will come out the best when you just let go and let the photographer’s skills take the rest. You just need to remember to enjoy the moment.

Play some of your favourite wedding songs before your photos, admire your wedding rings, and get comfortable with your over-the-top bridal look. This ease will be reflected in your bridal photos. If you have anything to add to our list, leave a comment and let us know!

