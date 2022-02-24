4 Ways to pose for stunning wedding photographs

Posing for wedding photos will help couples look picture-perfect in every shot, but the concept of posing may sound intimidating. Brides and grooms already have a lot on their minds on their wedding day. Are we now adding posing to the mix?

Naturally, you want your wedding album to be chock-full of stunning images. Here are 4 essential and easy wedding poses to try to make your dream a reality without putting in any effort.

1. The First Look

The first look on the wedding day is one of the most important photographs. Here, couples should not even consider the photographer at the sight. Allow the moment to unfold while fully embracing your emotions (tears and all), knowing that the photographer will capture every detail along the way. You could even blindfold both parties and have them remove them at the same time for a more creative approach. Alternatively, both parties could arrive at a stunning location for the big reveal.

2. Candid Laughter

On camera, genuine laughter always looks great. Photographers typically recommend these moments during prep time, but they are also appropriate for couple and wedding party portraits. Relax, crack a few jokes, and see the candid magic getting captured during your wedding portrait shoot. The more casual, less posed shots are sometimes the best of the bunch.

3. Walking

If the couple is nervous, walking is probably the easiest non-pose to do. Request that your photographer follows you as you walk away to capture the magic. For something a little different, you can hold hands, strut side by side, or even dance it out. The natural expressions of the couple laughing, talking, and touching can often result in some amazing photos that highlight the love they have for one another.

4. The 'Almost Kiss'

The "almost kiss" is a little-known secret in the world of wedding photography and in couple's photography in general. The act of kissing rarely looks good in photos. The moment before their lips meet, on the other hand, is filled with much more energy and romantic tension. Request a variety of options from your photographer, including close-ups and full-body shots.

Ultimately, having that perfect shot every time may cause you to become stressed. Relax and take in the sights of the day. Smile and be happy, and the photos will come out to be perfect!



