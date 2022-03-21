4 Wedding stage decor ideas to blow your mind away

The extravagance of wedding stage decor perfectly captures the ambiance of a huge event. After all, it is the center of attention at every wedding, with the couple occupying the space for traditional wedding photographs with friends and family. The traditional wedding stages, on the other hand, have undergone quite a transformation over the years, and we can't help but admire the designers' boundless ingenuity when it comes to adding a distinctive touch to the standard sofa setting with a simple floral arrangement.

Here, we bring you 4 wedding stage décor ideas to make your wedding day look stunning.

1. A dazzling peach backdrop with multi-hued blooms

Fresh flowers, a pleasant aroma, and a magnificent appearance lift any wedding to a new level. Peach drapes, fairy lights, flowing flower petals, and greenery accents create a lovely wedding stage décor. The regal touch is added to the stage background by the bright candle holders and an antique metal white couch.

2. Classic red, white and gold colour theme

This timeless colour combination is a fantastic concept for decor. It is an excellent option for winter weddings. Red and gold are really dramatic colours, yet the addition of white makes it neutral and attractive. Using brilliant red and white flowers, red velvet runners, white curtains, and gold lights, you can create a stunning bridal venue.

3. For a rich feel, use white and gold

The best method to make a luxurious design is to use the traditional combination of white and gold with accents of crimson. This stage appears incredibly royal with enormous vintage flower vases, pink and olive draperies against a white backdrop, white seats with plain or printed cushions (according to your style), and a carpeted floor.

4. Vintage wedding décor for classic style

If you're having a destination wedding in a fort or a palace, you'll have the ideal setting for this wedding stage decoration. Make the most of the property's setting by lighting the stairs that go up to the platform area. Make sure to request that the decorators use the best lighting possible so that every photo comes out looking beautiful, and this enchanted fort built against a natural backdrop stole the show!

If done correctly, stage decor may make a tremendous difference in your wedding decor. Spend some time with your partner before the wedding to pick on a style. If you're hiring an event planner, don't be afraid to share your thoughts and ideas.

