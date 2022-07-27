5 Bar set-up ideas that will jazz up your wedding decor like a pro

Lively spirits and boosted dancey moods to satiating thirsty throats- a bar at the wedding is surely everyone’s favourite spot. Not to mention, it can do wonders to your décor by bringing a flair of effervescent and bouncy twists. With that being said, it is extremely vital to deck up the bar area in your wedding venue with equivalent contemplation, according to the theme of your d-day décor. Well, it is surely going to be the most-visited place by your guests and why not we make it a zone to remember by festooning it with dazzling elements. If you are clueless about how to take your bar set-up a notch higher, then scroll right in as we have compiled some latest ideas that will amaze your guests while setting the tone of the event with every sip and shot.

All those shimmer and shine

Wedding is all about glitter and gold and why not chose a less travelled road and bejewel your bar area with shimmer and shine. You can never go wrong with this offbeat yet pretty theme of the shimmery ceiling and a glass bar. Cascading shimmery strings hanging and rods that blend well with the tone of your overall décor accompanied with a mirror bar table or a glass as a backdrop will create a striking effect as it reflects the sheen.

A soothing green gardenia touch

Whether you have an indoor ceremony or outdoor, bringing the touch of eclectic and refreshing patches of greenery is a definite win-win for an outstanding bar set-up. The enchanting tones and fragrance of ferns and foliage will create a surreal effect and will relax and invigorate your guests while bouncing their spirits. Miniature bulbs, fairy lights and falling floral garlands can also be accompanied for a super starry effect.

Luxe touch with chandeliers

Put your bar set-up in limelight and give your guests a luxurious feel with a remarkable chandelier and candle touch-up. Crystal strings can also be hung on the ceiling hinted with pearl and beaded cords that will lit-up your wedding bar.

A floral affair

Be it home or wedding, no décor can be completed without some hints of floras. Your guests will have a crush on this set-up while making them all aww. Ornament the edges of your bar table with pastel blooms and cover up the ceiling with a round floral chandelier and make your guests sip in the most scintillating way.

Intricately chiselled ice bar

Do you want to go a completely unusual yet quirky way? Well, an extensive and intricately carved ice bar is all you need. Pair it with blue lights and you will definitely win your guest's hearts with the elegant artwork and aura it creates. A mirror fixture with blue light can also be installed as a backdrop to imitate the elements and bring out a gorgeous ambience.

Try out these aforementioned bar set-up ideas and raise the slab of #bargoals. Don’t forget to let us know about your favourite one?

