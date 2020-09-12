  1. Home
5 Beautiful hair accessories for brides to add to their trousseau

When you are the bride, nothing goes unnoticed, not even your hair accessories. Here are 5 hair accessories you should consider adding to your wedding trousseau if you haven’t already.
Mumbai
Weddings,2020 wedding,bridal accessory,hair accessory5 Beautiful hair accessories for brides to add to their trousseau
Congratulations, bride-to-be! The bridal shenanigans must have already begun, and you have so much to prepare. With so many preparations, it is hard to keep a track of small things such as the bridal hair accessories. We agree that choosing the right collectables for your wedding trousseau can be difficult, which is why we are here to help you. 

From buns to braids, you will need hair accessories probably for every traditional outfit you own. While you decide on what outfits you will add to your trousseau, we bring you a collection of headgears that you should definitely add to the list. 

Here are the must-have hair accessories to add to your trousseau. 

1. Hair Clips 

Classic hair clips with a touch of modern are a must for brides. There are so many styles available you can buy. 

2. Maang Tikka 

Maang tikka is a traditional Indian accessory that women love pairing with all traditional outfits. Whether you are attending a small gathering or a wedding, this is one accessory bride can’t do without! 

3. Passa 

Passa is best when you want to flaunt an open hairstyle to break the monotonous braids and buns look. 

4. Headbands 

Headbands are a trendy, modern and beautiful accessory that will oomph your look in no time. 

5. Matha Patti 

Decking your head with a mesmerizing matha patti design is an essential part of a bride’s whole look.  

Credits :shaadisaga, getty

