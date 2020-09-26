  1. Home
5 Best bachelorette party ideas Cancer brides can opt for

Cancerians are sentimental, intuitive and caring who don't like to overdo anything. They make great hosts and always want their close ones to join their party. So, these ideas might be best for them.
5 Best bachelorette party ideas Cancer brides can opt for
When it comes to a bachelorette party for Cancer brides, they would mostly like a sentimental gathering. Being a water sign, Cancerians are highly intuitive and sensitive. They are hard from outside and extremely soft from inside for being the symbol of crab. 

 

Cancer season is from June 21 to July 22. This is the nurturing zodiac sign who will take care of every guest in their party. And they would always want their close friends and family to join the party. So, here are some bachelorette party ideas that a Cancer bride would love to opt for. 

 

Best bachelorette party ideas for Cancer bride. 

 

A sleepover with close ones

There is no better place than home for a Cancer person. They love to spend quality time with their family and close friends. So, instead of having a grand party, they would love to arrange a sleepover at their house where their family members and close friends can talk about all the sweet memories. 

 

Beach party

As a water sign so they are always attracted to water bodies. A small beach party with besties is perfect for a Cancer bride. They can rejuvenate themselves to get ready before the D-Day. 

 

A pampering party

Cancerians always like to be low-key. So, they would be happy with a small gathering to do pedicure and manicure together to flaunt their beauty. The would-be-bride with her bridesmaids can spend the night doing all kinds of beauty treatments together to have fun. 

 

A bachelor-bachelorette party 

Cancerians are very romantic and they enjoy spending couple-time. So, they won’t mind having a bachelor and bachelorette party together with their groom. 

 

A classy party

A classy sophisticated party can also be opted by a Cancer bride. They like to be civilised without any grandeur on anything. So, a posh yet minimal bachelorette party would definitely be a good idea.

 

getty images

