Weddings are filled with joy, laughter, emotions, family and friends that make small moments special and blissful. Unison of two souls is incomplete without the varied fun-filled wedding ceremonies. A romantic first dance performance of the newlyweds is the perfect way to celebrate the beautiful eternal companionship of two people. And to make this couple dance special and memorable, you can either choose a whole mash playlist, a full song that you both love or you can go ahead with a song that has a memory attached to it. The lyrics and beat should have that dreamy and quixotic touch to encapsulate that forever feeling while officiating your love most sentimentally. But if you’re still struggling to pick a song for your first dance, here we bring you the 5 best first dance songs to waltz your way down the dance floor.

Perfect- Ed Sheeran

A sweet and slow song that is perfect to make your love officiating dance starry and dreamlike. The lyrics and the melodious voice of Ed Sheeran are the most intimate way to pour your heart out to your better half. Hand in hands, eyes in eyes along with relaxed, deep and slow tunes will sweep you off your feet, truly!

Lover-Taylor Swift

Dancing to a romantic song is an incredible way to convey your feelings to your one and only. Lover, a song sung by Taylor Swift has a romantic thread of lyrics, which says “The world leaves a bitter taste in my mouth, girl/You're the only one that I want” and we can’t think of a more cheesy song than this to help you describe your feelings.

A Thousand Years- Christina Perri

Another classic romantic by Christina Perri, this one will you and your spouse a nippy of goosebumps. This song is all about the beautiful love journey you have gone through all the years before reaching this stage and how the love stands still till eternity. Curate the dreamy and memorable moments with your first dance and make it a night to celebrate with this song.

Better Together - Jack Johnson

The deep meaning of this song will perfectly speak out your feelings on the dance floor. The song depicts how life is just perfect when it’s spent in the arms of your lover. This song is about love, lifelong companionship and how life can be bitter sometimes, but it’s always better when you’re with the love of your life.

Make You Feel My Love - Adele

Going in line with the name, this song is about offering a warm embrace to your partner, holding them close, never letting them go and making sure that they’re safe. It is about feeling the embrace of your lover’s arms and making yourself feel at home. Sung by Adele with beautiful lyrics, it is a song that is perfect for your first dance.

Also Read: Creative bridal entrance ideas that will make guests swoon