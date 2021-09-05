5 Best first dance songs to waltz your way down the dance floor

Weddings are made of small moments that are full of joy, laughter, emotions, family and friends! These moments combine together to form a beautiful companion of two lovers who chose to be with each other and spend their lives together. To celebrate this bond and union, weddings are made extra special by preparing a first dance of the newlyweds.

Your first dance as a couple who just made it official has to be special and memorable. It is best advised to choose a song that you both love or have a memory attached to it. But if you’re struggling to pick a song for your first dance, here are some of the best options to choose from.

Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

A sweet and melodious song sung by Ed Sheeran, it's the perfect choice for couples who want an intimate, slow and romantic song. It has great lyrics that you can dedicate to your better half. It is a song that will sweep you off of your feet, literally!

Make You Feel My Love - Adele

This song is about offering your spouse a warm embrace, holding them close and making sure they’re safe. It is about feeling the embrace of your lover’s arms and making yourself feel at home. Sung by Adele with beautiful lyrics, it is a song that is perfect for your first dance.

Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton

Another classic romantic song by Eric Clapton, this one sends chills down the spine. This song is about living the night, being in the moment and enjoying it to the fullest. It’s a night to remember and surely, it’s a wonderful tonight!

Can’t Help Falling In Love - Elvis Presley

When words fail, music helps to convey our feelings. This song perfectly describes your feelings towards your spouse by saying how it was all meant to be. Just take my hand and let it flow for I can’t help falling in love with you.

Better Together - Jack Johnson

Because life is better when it’s spent in the arms of your lover. This song is about love, it is about companionship and how life can be tough, but it’s always better when you’re with the love of your life.

