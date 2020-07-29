  • facebook
5 best locations to buy your dreamy wedding attire from in Delhi

Are you looking for Kareena Kapoor Waala Designer Lehenga? Then you have landed on the right place! It’s no secret that Delhi is considered the hub of designer clothes. We bring a tailored list for you where you can easily find the most gorgeous lehengas.
45301 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 05:57 pm
Main shaadi karungi toh sirf Kareena waala designer lehenga pehen ke warna dulhe ko tata bye bye kar dungi!” 

When it comes to wearing wedding lehenga, we all are Alia Bhatt from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. We all have dreamt wearing a gorgeous blush pink lehenga like Anushka Sharma or a traditional crimson and gold lehenga like Deepika Padukone. But dreams do come with a heavy price tag. The most important thing that most of the women fright about is their wedding trousseau. All the beautiful brides start their wedding lehenga hunt months before ‘the day’. But let’s be real, finding a perfect lehenga is a daunting task because women are super picky about exact tone, elaborated flare and the flawless fit.

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to help you with fittings and flares, but we can definitely help you reaching the right place for it. It’s no secret that Delhi is popular for shopping and its vibrant streets. We have curated a list for you where you can easily find the most gorgeous lehengas. Keep reading to know more. 

1.       Chandni Chowk 

The first name that pops up in your mind for any sort of wedding trousseau and jewellery is Chandni Chowk. The place full of hustle bustle boasts of innumerable shops that have some exquisite wedding lehengas. Many shops have skilled designers who can make an exact copy of your favourite lehenga design. While many other shops that sell the replicas of designer and Bollywood inspired lehengas. One thing everyone should know while in Chandni Chowk is to bargain, bargain and bargain! 

2.       Karol Bagh 

Karol Bagh is one of the most popular markets for reasonable prices, wedding clothes and electronic goods. From pocket friendly to high end expensive lehengas, this place has it all. The massive collection of latest designs, heavy gotta-patti work and beautiful hues, makes it a top-notch place for wedding shopping. 

3.       Shahpur Jat 

Right in the heart of South Delhi, Shahpur Jat has extensive collection of wedding dresses especially tailored by the best small-time designers. From traditional to western wear, you can get everything customized as per your choice of colour, design and overall look. 

4.       South Ex

From brocade or velvet, original or designer rip-off, heavily embroidered or sequined, minimalistic or ornate - you get absolutely everything in South Extension market. It has lehenga in different budget and taste. It isn’t an average-range budget shopping destination, but once you’re there, it will not cease to impress you.

5.       Lajpat Nagar 

Lajpat Nagar is most famous amongst millennials as it offers everything at a pocket friendly rate. One of the oldest shopping destinations in Delhi, offers clutches, jewellery and painstakingly embroidered designer lehengas for your wedding day.

